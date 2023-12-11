C-L Ninth Grader Building Artistic Reputation

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone student Emma Zacherl has been drawing or painting all her life.

(Pictured above: Emma Zacherl with four of her paintings of the old furnaces are used in the book, “The Iron Furnaces of the Cove.”)

Following recent recognition of her artwork and commercial illustration jobs, art will likely be a lifetime passion long after the ninth grader graduates from Clarion-Limestone Junior/Senior High School.

“I probably started with coloring books, and some of the farthest earliest drawings I can remember are scribbles, and some of those are on my websites,” Emma told exploreClarion.com.

Traces of artistic talent are in the family, including her father, Larry, and twin sisters, Taylor and Joni, but her mother, Robin, said, “Emma is the best of us.”

Since sixth grade, Emma has steadily won recognition for her work. Last summer at the Laurel Festival in Brookville, she earned Best of Show for her watercolor of Till Lindemann, a German singer and songwriter. During the Clarion Summerfest this year, she won in her age group with a chalk drawing of Batman, and last year, The Iron Giant was her subject.

“I practice a lot for the chalk drawings because they are timed,” said Emma. “I usually practice them three times before doing it at the competition. The more I practice, the faster I get, but it still takes some time.”

During Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival this year, Emma earned third place in the professional category.

Last summer, her watercolors took multiple placings in the young adult category at the Oil Heritage Festival in Oil City: first, with her depiction of King Ezekiel and Shiva; second, for the Juniata furnace; and third, for another artwork.

She was among only five artists to earn an honorable mention at Slippery Rock University’s November high school art show. The show drew 200 entries and offered a first-place award and five honorable mentions.

The twin sisters influenced her coloring with color choices and adding details to a simple coloring page, said Robin, a science teacher at Clarion-Limestone.

It also won third place in the ALF Art Show this fall.

“Taylor also favored art,” Robin continued. “She looked to go to art school, but then she went to the military to get the GI bill to go to art school. I think now she wants to go a different direction. Her other sister, Joni, was creative and artistic when she was younger and got into music as a singer. She now does a lot of video post-production, sound design, and motion graphics.”

Emma accepts commissions and recently finished watercolor illustrations for a book by her mother’s cousin, Byron Smail. Four of her drawings of the old furnaces appeared in the book, “The Iron Furnaces of the Cove.”

The book is about the history of the iron furnaces and ore mines in the Cove area of Williamsburg, Martinsburg, Roaring Spring, and McKee, Pennsylvania. It tells about the impact the furnaces had on the area and the Cove workers’ impact in America.

Smail asked Emma to do the illustrations after visiting Zacherl’s home and seeing Emma’s artwork. A second book is planned that includes more of Emma’s paintings.

“This year, I’m not taking any art classes just because my schedule’s pretty full,” Emma said. “I was always one art class ahead of my grade level. My C-L art teacher, Kenda Zerbe, is very encouraging.”

However, Emma is taking painting lessons from local artist Karl Jacobson and participating in Thursday night webinars featuring art professors who take some topic pictures and challenge students for interpretations.

“They challenge everybody to draw one to four reference pictures within two hours. They post them on Instagram, and then they’ll go down through them and comment on them.”

Although she is not taking any art classes at C-L this year, she admits she doodles everywhere.

Emma also expands her horizons with oil painting, which she describes as “a less-forgiving art form.”

In terms of Emma’s future, who knows?

“She’s a straight-A student who can do anything right now. I keep pushing her on all in the harder classes so that she has a lot of opportunities when it comes time to figure it out,” Robin said.

“Whether art ends up being something she does on the side and has a different career, or whether she goes a hundred percent all in and goes to art school, and it’s costly. So, we have to make a good choice. ”

If there’s any doubt that Emma is a well-rounded student, besides her schoolwork, she’s a Boy Scout Troop 51 G member.

“Back in 2020, they started the girls’ troop, and they started with ten girls, and then they slowly kind of fell out,” Robin said. “And, she’s still there, working toward Eagle Scout status. She’s passed all tests, including art-related merit badges, first aid, water science, and environmental.”

According to her mother, Emma already has an Eagle Scout project in mind.

They toured the Clarion Model Railroad Club, Inc. basement headquarters two years ago at 515c Main Street. The Zacherls noticed framed historical illustrations of trains that operated in Clarion County, and Emma suggested she could one day provide oil-painted illustrations of the trains.

She is hoping the railroad club agrees to the Eagle Scout project.

Music could even be a career for Emma based on talent in her family.

“She has a class right now that’s like a garage band class,” Robin said. “She was just saying that when that class is done, she’s hoping to get some friends to come over and maybe jam a little bit.”

Emma’s uncle is Bill Hubauer, a member of the International Prog Rock Band, Neil Morris Band. Bill is also a member of “We Came from Space,” which recently released their third studio band. Fellow band members are Dave Buzard, Dave Hawk, and Tim Malone. All band members are C-L graduates.

The future looks bright for Emma Zacherl.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.