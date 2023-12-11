Jon C. Judson, 77, of Franklin, passed away at 8:16 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the Collins Hospice House after a hard fought battle with Cancer.

Born in Franklin on February 5, 1946, he was the son of the late Joseph B. Judson Jr. and Mildred Mae Kitelinger Judson.

He was a 1964 graduate of Franklin High School.

Upon graduating high school, Jon enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country for 21 years. He truly loved serving in the Navy aboard various destroyers and other Naval vessels. Jon served as a Fire Control Technician and earned many medal’s throughout his career.

Jon loved to golf and was always social at the Moose, Eagle’s, Elk’s and of course the Vet’s club.

Surviving is a son, Michael Judson; a sister, Jan Leyda and her husband Fred of Franklin; two brothers, Jeff Judson of Franklin and Jerry Judson and his wife Tisha of California; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

There will be no visitation or services at Jon’s request.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to a Veterans Group in Jon’s name.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Collin’s House for the excellent care given to Jon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

