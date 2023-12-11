PennWest Clarion Celebrates Graduates at Fall Commencement

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – PennWest Clarion celebrated graduates in a fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 9, in Marwick Boyd Fine Arts Center.

Interim President R. Lorraine Bernotsky, D.Phil., addressed graduates and conferred 362 degrees to Pennsylvania Western University – Clarion graduates.

Undergraduate and graduate students from the colleges of Education, Arts, and Humanities; Health Sciences and Human Services; and Science, Technology, and Business participated in the ceremonies.

Over 1,000 degrees among the three campuses – PennWest Clarion; PennWest California; and PennWest Edinboro.

Dr. Deborah Kelly, dean of the College of Health Sciences and Human Services, was the master of ceremonies.

London Fuller was chosen as the student speaker on the Clarion campus.

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Fuller has garnered numerous academic and athletics awards as an interdisciplinary studies major and a member of the Clarion Golden Eagles volleyball team.

She has earned Student-Athlete Scholarships since 2019 and was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Athlete of the Year in 2022.

Additionally, Fuller is a member of the Clarion KUDETS step team and Clarion’s Black Student Union.

At Clarion, Fuller completed pre-veterinary and experiential internships at Evergreen Veterinary Care in Baltimore and the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium Water’s Edge, respectively.

Other speakers included Kathy Pape ’75, chair of the PennWest Council of Trustees; Dr. Timothy Stevenson, associate dean of the College of Education, Arts and Humanities; and Thomas Launer ’10, president of the Clarion Alumni Association Board of Directors.

Dr. Jeanne Slattery was the mace bearer.

