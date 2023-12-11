Pickup Slams Into Vehicle Stopped at Stop Sign Near Route 208

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision in Salem Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash took place around 3:48 p.m. on Thursday, December 7, at the intersection of State Route 208 Ron McHenry Road in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2010 Dodge RAM 1500 pickup driven by 21-year-old Logan A. Sell, of Cranberry, was negotiating a lefthand turn from Route 208 when he struck a 2006 BMW operated by a 17-year-old female from Knox, which was stopped at a stop sign.

Both vehicles sustained front end damage to its driver’s side tire region.

Neither driver was injured, and they were both using a seat belt.

According to police, Sell was issued a traffic warning.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.