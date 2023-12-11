Police Believe Driver Who Crashed into Tree Was Under Influence of Drugs

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – DUI charges are pending against a 53-year-old man who police believe was under the influence of drugs during a recent crash in Forest County.

According to Marienville-based State Police Trooper Payne, the single-vehicle crash occurred in Tionesta Township, Forest County on December 8, 2023, around 10:40 a.m. It happened on German Hill Road, approximately 161 feet north of Cordell Road.

The driver, a 53-year-old resident of Tidioute, was operating a 2015 Ford F-150 XLT. According to the report, the driver failed to negotiate a left curve on the road, causing the vehicle to veer off into a grass yard and strike a tree. The vehicle sustained significant front-end damage.

The driver, who was suspected to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident, suffered minor injuries. However, he refused medical attention on the scene. He was not using any safety equipment at the time of the crash.

Trooper Payne was assisted by PSP Marienville Trooper Gerg and the Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Charges are pending.

