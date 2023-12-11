 

Route 62 Remains Closed Between Cranberry and Tionesta Townships Due to Structure Fire

Monday, December 11, 2023 @ 02:12 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

fireman-gef13075db_1920 (1)
VENANGO CO. Pa. (EYT) – Route 62 is closed from the intersection with Route 157 in Cranberry Township, Venango County to the intersection with Route 36 in Tionesta Township, Forest County due to a structure fire.

Venango County 9-1-1 dispatch was unable to give details on the fire.

According to PennDOT, the roadway is expected to reopen later today when the scene is cleared.

Visit 511PA for updates on road conditions and closures.


