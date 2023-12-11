Shippenville Snack Cake Snatcher Caught Chocolatey-Handed

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion man was caught on camera as he allegedly swiped two delicious snack cakes from the Shippenville Country Fair, leading to criminal prosecution.

Court Records show that on October 18, Clarion-based Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Joshua Dale Best, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to the criminal complaint, on August 27 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Joshua Best entered the Shippenville Country Fair Gas Station. He walked around the store for a while before putting two packs of snack cakes—one Little Debbie and one Reese’s—into his pockets. He then left the store on foot without paying.

On August 29 at about 7:30 a.m., Trooper Joshua S. McGinnis interviewed the Country Fair manager in the back office of the store. The manager showed Trooper McGinnis video footage of the incident, and the trooper immediately recognized the man as Best. Trooper McGinnis had spoken to Best the day prior for an unrelated incident, and he was wearing the exact same clothes, described as a yellow shirt and shorts, states the complaint.

The manager told Trooper McGinnis that she was working during the incident and that a patron of the store approached her and told her that they had just witnessed Best as he placed the snack cakes in his pockets, the complaint indicates.

The manager told Trooper McGinnis that the value of the pilfered cakes was $5.00, according to the complaint.

According to court records, Best was arraigned at 9:15 a.m. on November 22, on the following charge in front of Judge Schill:

Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing is set for December 12, at 9:45 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

