SPONSORED: Burns & Burns Insurance – How To Do Christmas on a Budget
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Money can be tight, especially around the holidays. Don’t think less of your generosity just because you’re on a budget.
You can do Christmas on a budget and here’s how:
1. Set a budget with categories and tracking
It may seem obvious, but decide on a specific dollar amount you can spend. Remember to include all holiday expenditures, for example:
- Gifts
- Food
- Travel
- Christmas cards
- Home décor items
- Gift wrapping
- Personal items (like that cute reindeer outfit for your little one)
Once you set up your cost categories, determine how you will track what you spend. Some ideas include:
- The envelope system, which is where you put the cash for each category in its own envelope and use that cash to shop
- Phone apps for budgeting
- A digital or paper spreadsheet
Choose a method you know you can maintain.
2. Do not open a new line of credit
Don’t do it. Opening a new credit card to cover your holiday costs only prolongs the financial stress. Instead, see what “credit” you may already have. No, not credit cards.
By “credit” we mean store points you may have forgotten about, coupons you saved, or old gift cards. Don’t forget to check with your phone and utility companies. Some award on-time bill payments with points or rewards.
You may be surprised!
3. Make a master Christmas shopping list
A master list will help you identify the items you’re shopping for, not just the people. It will also help you determine what stores you need to watch for sales. Putting together your list should take more time than the actual shopping!
Your master Christmas shopping list should include:
- Names of all the people you’re gifting
- Gift ideas for each person
- If you’re not sure, ask them! It’s important to get a list of actual items.
- The store(s) where you can buy the gifts for each person
- Include several options. If you see a store on your list multiple times you should watch that store for sales.
- The amount you plan to spend on each individual
- How you will be giving them their gift. If you’re planning to mail their present, account for the shipping cost!
- Any supplies you may need to send Christmas cards or ship gifts and where you can buy them
- Ingredients for the food you plan to bake and where you can buy them
- Decorations you may want for your home and the stores where you may purchase them
- Revisit your list often. A simple checklist on your phone is a great way to keep your list accessible and organized.
4. Consider shopping used
Secondhand stores have so many gift options! Oftentimes, you can find items that don’t appear used for a fraction of the price!
Not keen on shopping in the store? There are several ways to secondhand shop online, including:
- Online thrift shops
- Facebook Marketplace
- Local garage sale groups on Facebook
- Craigslist
Around the holidays, these stores and sites usually have an influx of items. This is because people are cleaning and going through old toys. All to your advantage!
5. Homemade Christmas gifts
Homemade is a nice alternative to store-bought gifts and is usually easier on the budget. You can start your search online using websites like Pinterest.
Find a project you are confident you can complete efficiently and within your budget. Review the instructions before you commit, just to be sure.
6. Review Your Insurance Policies
It can be hard to figure out where you can save some money amongst all of your monthly bills. Take a look at your insurance policies, credit card fees, and subscription services, and see if there’s any room for savings.
Give your local Burns & Burns Insurance office a call to shop your insurance and save money on your policies. Oftentimes, you can bundle your insurance policies to get additional discounts and save money for the holidays!
For more information about how Burns & Burns Insurance can help you, please call at 814-226-8041.
Burns & Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with 9 branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, bonds, benefits, pets, events, weddings, and more! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for your insurance needs.
Visit Burns & Burns’ Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote!
Source: https://www.auto-owners.com/ao-blog/-/blogs/how-to-do-christmas-on-a-budget
