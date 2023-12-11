Trinity Point Church of God to Host Live Nativity This Weekend
Monday, December 11, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
Come experience a Live Nativity this weekend in Clarion’s Memorial Park!
The event is set for Friday, December 15, and Saturday, December 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
In the midst of this busy time of year, what a great way to be reminded that Jesus is the reason for the season!
Bring your family and enjoy the live animals, Christmas carolers, hot chocolate, and cookies.
Merry Christmas from the Trinity Point Church of God.
For more information, visit www.trinitypointchurchofgod.org.
