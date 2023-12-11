State Police Calls: Woman Arrested for DUI, Charges Dropped in Domestic

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

DUI Incident Reported in Forest County

On the evening of December 8, 2023, a traffic incident involving a DUI was reported in Green Township, Forest County.

According to Trooper Zepeda, at approximately 11:40 PM, a unit from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Marienville conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Nebraska Rd and Negol Rd. The vehicle involved was a 2020 Toyota model.

A 25-year-old Tionesta woman was operating the vehicle at the time of the incident. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

As a result of the traffic stop and subsequent investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).

The case is still under investigation, and more details will be released as they become available.

Charges Dropped in Domestic Violence Incident

Clarion-based State Pennsylvania State investigated a domestic violence incident in Wolf Creek Township, Mercer County.

The incident, which occurred at 4:08 PM, involved a 40-year-old female victim and a 47-year-old male arrestee, both residents of Warminster, PA.

The initial report filed by Trooper McGinnis indicated the incident resulted in bodily injury to the victim.

Charges against the 47-year-old man were filed at Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee’s office on November 23. However, these charges have since been withdrawn, and the case is now officially closed.

