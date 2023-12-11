Two Injured After Teen Driver Attempts Burnout, Crashes into Gas Meter

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Two teenagers were injured in a recent accident in Armstrong County.

Kittanning-based State Police Trooper Ferrier said the accident occurred December 7 on Walker Flat Road, 46 feet east of Sugar Valley Rd, in Redbank Township, Armstrong County.

The report identified the driver as a 16-year-old from Mayport and the passenger as a 17-year-old from New Bethlehem.

The incident involved a 2013 General Motors Corp Yukon. The vehicle, heading east around 7:43 p.m., was reportedly attempting to execute a burnout while making a right turn from Sugar Valley Road onto Walker Flat Road. In the process, the driver lost control, crossing Walker Flat Rd, entering a yard, hitting a gas meter, and eventually coming to rest against a tree.

Both individuals were utilizing safety equipment, specifically lap and shoulder belts, at the time of the crash.

Both the driver and passenger sustained suspected minor injuries but refused transportation to a medical facility. The driver has subsequently been charged with violating learners’ permits regulations under statute 1606B1.

