UPDATE: Route 62 Reopens Between Tionesta and Cranberry Following Structure Fire

FOREST CO. Pa. (EYT) – After being closed for several hours due to a structure fire, a section of Route 62 is now open, according to authorities.

PennDOT’s Jill Harry said the roadway reopened shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Route 62 was closed from its intersection with Route 157 in Cranberry Township, Venango County to its intersection with Route 36 in Tionesta Township, Forest County, due to a structure fire.

Details on the fire have not been released.

This article will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.