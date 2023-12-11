 

UPDATE: Route 62 Reopens Between Tionesta and Cranberry Following Structure Fire

Monday, December 11, 2023 @ 09:12 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

FirefighterFOREST CO. Pa. (EYT) – After being closed for several hours due to a structure fire, a section of Route 62 is now open, according to authorities.

PennDOT’s Jill Harry said the roadway reopened shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Route 62 was closed from its intersection with Route 157 in Cranberry Township, Venango County to its intersection with Route 36 in Tionesta Township, Forest County, due to a structure fire.

Details on the fire have not been released.

This article will be updated as information becomes available.


