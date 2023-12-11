Viola Fern Sharp Rapp Carlson, age 93, of Shippenville, passed away Friday afternoon, December 8, 2023, at her son’s home in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Born July 9, 1930 in Oak Hill, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late John and Viola Burchett Sharp.

She married Albert Rapp and he preceded her in death in 1982. She then married Reynold Carlson and he preceded her in death on February 10, 2016.

Fern was a homemaker and a member of the Callensburg Church of God.

She loved to fish, bake pies and play cards, but especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons Larry Rapp and his wife, Joy, of Shippenville and Dennis Rapp and his wife, Diane, of South Carolina; daughter Connie Rapp Bell of Knox and seven grandchildren: Kelly (Amber) Rapp and Dustin Rapp of Shippenville, Edward (Shelly) McGrady, Lajuana McGrady and Virginia McGrady, all of Knox, Jason (Christine) Rapp of South Carolina, and Caine.

Fern is also survived by eight great grandchildren: Cody, Brady, Alexz, Raelynn, Celeste, Ashlyn, Danielle and Branden, and eight great great grandchildren: Caden, Peyton, Kylee, Oliver, Kolson, Paisley, Everly and Layla.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by two sons, Dean Rapp and Tom Rapp; grandson, Thomas M. Smith; four brothers, John, Hubert, Charles Fred and Walter, and four sisters, Anna, Joan, Nora and Dorothy.

Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, December 11, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 12, at the Callensburg Church of God, 216 Scott Street, Callensburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the church with Reverend Tom Hannold officiating.

Interment will take place in the Perry Chapel Cemetery in Pine City, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to Fern’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

