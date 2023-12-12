 

Bob’s Subs Opens Location in Seneca

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Clarion Bobs Sub Shop - IMG_8958
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) — Bob’s Subs, a staple in the Clarion area restaurant scene, has opened a new location in Seneca.

The new restaurant, called Clarion Bob’s Sub Shop, is located at 3336 State Route 257 in Seneca.

Hours of operation are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The menu is simple, offering various subs and salads priced from $3.50 to $10.50. All sandwiches are served on a toasted roll and come with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayonnaise, and Bob’s own Italian dressing.

Clarion Bobs Sub Shop - IMG_8951

News of the opening of the sandwich shop was welcomed with positive comments on social media.

“As a Clarion County native, I am thrilled you opened a shop in Seneca! Your subs are fabulous! Have a great first day!” said Kathy LaVan on Clarion Bob’s Facebook page.

“The greatest thing to happen since sliced bread,” responded Ryan LaVan.

“Our subs were EXCELLENT!!! Will see you again soon!” commented Tina Beach.

Clarion Bobs Sub Shop - IMG_8961

The original Bob’s Sub Shop opened in 1973 at 501 Main Street in Clarion, where it operated for five decades.

On Easter Sunday of 2023, the building was destroyed by a massive fire. The shop has since reopened at 315 West Main Street, about three blocks away.

A third location is open at 320 West Main Street in Brookville.


