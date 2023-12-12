Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pesto Christmas Tree Bread

This recipe is truly a masterpiece once it has been prepared!

Ingredients

1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast

1/4 cup warm water (110° to 115°)



3/4 cup warm 2% milk (110° to 115°)1/4 cup butter, melted1 large egg, room temperature3-1/4 to 3-3/4 cups all-purpose flour, divided2 tablespoons sugar1 teaspoon salt3/4 cup prepared pesto1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese1 large egg, lightly beaten, optionalOptional garnishes: Sliced cherry tomatoes, star-shaped cheese slices, fresh basil and marinara sauce

Directions

1. In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water; let stand until bubbly, 5-7 minutes. In a large bowl, combine milk, butter, egg, yeast mixture, 2 cups flour, sugar, and salt; mix until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (the dough will be sticky).

2. Turn dough onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

3. Preheat oven to 375°. Punch down dough. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide into 2 portions. Roll 1 portion into a 15×11-in. rectangle on parchment paper. Leaving on the parchment paper, transfer the dough to a baking sheet. Spread with pesto and sprinkle with Parmesan. On a lightly floured surface, roll the remaining dough into a 15×11-in. rectangle; carefully place over pesto-topped dough.

4. Arrange the pan so a short side is facing you. Mark the center of the top edge of the rectangle with a shallow indention as a reference point (this will be the top point of the tree shape). From the top center point, cut diagonal lines to the lower left and right corners of the rectangle (forming a long triangle that creates the tree shape).

5. Using a 2-1/2-inch star-shaped cutter, cut stars out of the 2 smaller triangles of dough that are outside the main tree shape; transfer stars to another parchment-lined baking sheet. Cover and let rise in a warm place for 15 minutes. If desired, brush stars with beaten egg. Bake until golden brown, 12-14 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

6. Meanwhile, remove and discard scraps from dough triangles where stars were cut, leaving only a large tree shape on the baking sheet. Mark a 1-in.-wide column down the center of the tree for the trunk with a shallow indention as a reference. Starting at the bottom of the tree, cut 1-inch-wide strips on both sides of the trunk, cutting perpendicular to the marked center column and stopping about 3 inches from the top point of the tree.

7. Remove the bottom 2 strips from the left and right side of the center column, creating a base of the trunk. Twist the remaining strips (longer strips twice and shorter strips once), pressing ends gently onto the parchment. Cover and let and let rise in a warm place until almost doubled, about 30 minutes.

8. If desired, brush the tree with the remaining beaten egg. Bake until golden brown and cooked through, 15-18 minutes. Remove from oven; cool on pan for 10 minutes before removing to wire rack to cool. If desired, garnish with baked bread stars, tomatoes, sliced cheese stars, and basil. Serve with warm marinara sauce or additional pesto.

