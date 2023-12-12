Cooksburg Man Accused of Pushing Woman to Ground, Stepping on Her Face During Domestic Dispute

BARNETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Cooksburg man was jailed on Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a woman at a lodge in Forest County.

Marienville-based State Police said the investigation led to the arrest of Victor Andrew Milko, 48, of Cooksburg, on December 9, 2023.

The arrest follows an alleged incident that took place at 159 Coleman Run Road between 12:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. on December 8, 2023.

According to a criminal complaint, filed by Trooper Davenport, the female victim reported that there had been a verbal disagreement that escalated to physical violence. She told police that Milko grabbed her throat, pushed her down, and then stepped on her face.

The criminal complaint, filed a Magisterial District Judge Daniel Miller’s office, said responding officers noted visible physical injuries on the woman, which included bruising on the right side of the neck near the collarbone and a swelling cut near the left eye.

Milko, however, denied the allegations during an interview with authorities, stating that he hadn’t been in contact with the victim in the past few days due to “ongoing disagreements.”

Milko was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment.

He was lodged in the Warren County Prison and later released after posting $5,000 cash bail.

Milko faces a preliminary hearing on December 12, 2023.

The investigation is ongoing.

