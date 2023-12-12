Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Guiste

On December 9, 2023, Elizabeth Ann Guiste (Betty), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, went to be with her Heavenly Father after a period of declining health.

Born on May 14, 1940, on the family farm located in Barkeyville/Harrisville area, to John Charles (Bud) and Mary Ann Fabry Graham.

She was the eldest of four children, to include her very special sister Bonnie Jean Hamilton.

She attended the local schools and was a very proud 1958 graduate of Victory Joint School. She attended the Oil City Secretary/Business School prior to her marriage.

In 1959, she married Joseph Eugene McFadden. She was married to Joe until his passing in 1992, celebrating 32 years of marriage.

They had three children together: Bobbi Jo McFadden; Joseph Scott McFadden (Carol) to include their seven children: Heather McFadden (Larry and two children Garrison and Ira), Amanda Lee McFadden, Joseph Michael McFadden (Liz and two children Larkin and Hayes), Michelle Lynn McFadden (James and one child Noah), James Erwin McFadden, Lillian Marie Corliss (Ryan and one child Eleanor) and Erin Elizabeth McFadden (Mark); Lisa Ann Desko (Alan to include their two children: Katie Marie Hall (Jason and two children Gemma Marie and Kaia Elizabeth), and Alex Stephen Desko (Sarah).

Betty’s family grew to include a much loved large expansion upon marrying William (Bill) Guiste in 1999, celebrating 24 years of marriage, to include his four children: Mike Guiste (Billie and his three children James (Courtney), David (Amber), Sam (Tenisha) and grandchildren Domonique (Chloe), Riley, Caleb, Connor, Caleb and Aiden. Anita Matthews (Joe Tassone and her children Jared (Emily), Cody (Stephanie); Dakota (Sarah), Jordan (Aryanna), Emily and grandchildren Grace, Hope, Faith, Luca, Gabriel, Max, Roman and Alaya. Keith Guiste, and Angie Moore (Earl and their children Christopher (Mandy) and grandchild Carter and Hillary (Caitlyn).

Betty was a devout Christian who began her journey at The Church of God of Necterine where she was a Sunday School teacher and a Deacon. She also held a Deacon position at her current church, the Union Presbyterian located in Clintonville.

She was involved with church mission trips at New Windsor to work at SERRV and the United Brethren Service Center.

Betty had traveled extensively across the United States but always said her favorite place was looking out her window watching the birds and reading while sipping her coffee and petting Max, her most faithful dog companion. She also enjoyed making crafts and crocheting.

She donated thousands of items through the years to the Victory Elementary Santa Craftshop and to her church’s bazaars.

Betty was a mentor and support system to many people and she had a calling for a card ministry and she was able to do that for many years—sometimes she would send out 15 cards just in one day.

Betty loved all of her family so very much and she often said that her greatest treasures were her grandchildren and she prayed for all of them everyday.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe, her son Scott, a granddaughter Tiffany, and many dear brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws and nephews.

A public Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, December 17, at her church the Union Presbyterian, 409 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA 16372.

There will be no public funeral viewing per her wishes. Private burial will take place at the Barkeyville Cemetery.

Arrangements are being facilitated by Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home and friends can email condolences at www.McKinleyfuneralhome.net

One of Betty’s favorite songs was Alabama’s “Angels Among Us.” In that spirit, in lieu of flowers or donations, the family is asking that in Betty’s honor to be an Angel among us and pay it forward by doing an act of kindness or lending a helping hand to someone in need.

The family would like to thank all of the helping Angels—medical personnel, friends and family during our time of need.

