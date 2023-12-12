Esther M. (Renninger) Stroupe

Esther M. Stroupe, age 85, of Knox, passed away Sunday afternoon, December 10, 2023, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born December 5, 1938, in Clarion, she was a daughter of the late Charles A. and Katherine McKenzie Renninger.

She married Wayne A. Henry and he preceded her in death on April 30, 1963. She then married William H. Stroupe, and he preceded her in death on June 27, 2014.

Esther was a homemaker who enjoyed baking, cooking, crocheting and sewing, but mostly spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include a daughter, Terrie Milliren and her husband, David, of Knox; six grandchildren: Amanda, Angela, Kristen, Jessica, John and Raelynn, and great granddaughter, Abigail. Esther is also survived by two sisters, Alice Muir of Shippenville and Bernadine Rex of Pine City.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her son, Wayne A. Henry, and a daughter, Trudy Fletcher.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 13, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Wednesday, in the funeral home, with Reverend Wade Barto officiating.

Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

