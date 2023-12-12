 

Featured Local Job: General Laborers and Loader Operators

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Speyside Bourbon Stave Mill in Corsica, PA is currently hiring general laborers and Loader Operators.

The work schedule is Monday through Friday.

Starting pay is $17.50 for the first 60 days, then increases to $18.50 to $19.50/hour.

Speyside offers a full benefits package including a company matching 401(k) plan.

No previous sawmill experience is required.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and pass a pre-employment physical and drug screen.

Stop by the main office at 454 Thompson Road, Corsica, PA to apply today.

Speyside Bourbon Stave Mill is an equal-opportunity employer.


