Heath Gymnasium Officially Christened as Former Players, Family and Friends Honor Legendary Keystone Coach



KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — For four decades, Greg Heath has roamed the sideline on the Keystone High School basketball court.

For nearly 40 years, Heath has been a basketball coach for the Panthers, winning more than 600 games with the boys program at the school.

Now, that very court he walks upon bears his name.

(Pictured above, Greg Heath, center, poses with Jason Say, left, and Brian Coll after a ceremony that officially christened the gym and new floor as Heath Gymnasium)

On Tuesday before a game against Moniteau, Heath Gymnasium was officially dedicated.

Many of Heath’s family, friends and former players were in attendance to help officially christen the brand new floor, which was installed over the summer thanks to a donation from Keystone graduate Brian Coll.

“I see my players as my extended family,” Heath said. “I really do. I love them all. I try to stay in contact with them as much as I can. It’s just a beautiful thing to see many of them here tonight.”

Heath said he initially balked at the idea of having the gym and floor named after him.

Once he realized his objections were ultimately going to fall on deaf ears, he relented and found the gesture an honor.

“To be honest, I have reservations about it,” he said, smiling. “But it’s there and, you know, I’m humbled and honored.”

Coll, who donated $250,000 for the replacement of the old floor, as well as new uniforms and sneakers for basketball players in the district, was also in attendance.

Coll, a 1991 graduate of Keystone, put one stipulation on his donation: the gymnasium must be named after Heath.

“It’s fun to see all of my friends from high school together,” Coll said. “You know, these guys carried me through. I was a needy kid with a struggling background and if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here.”



(Dozens of Heath’s former players attended the ceremony)

Heath’s son, Garrett, hugged his father and posed with pictures with him after the ceremony, shortly before the varsity game against Moniteau.

“My earliest memories come from being in a gym, tagging along with him,” Garrett Heath said. “Most of my time was spent in a gymnasium, mainly because I don’t know anybody who loves the game of basketball as much as he does. So I think it’s pretty cool to come full circle — so many memories on this court.

“I think I speak for all the former players here that it’s really well deserved,” he added.

Heath was also presented with a framed piece of the old court.

“A lot of wins on that floor,” he said, smiling.

Heath is hoping for many more wins on the new floor in the gymnasium that is now named after him.



(Heath speaks during the ceremony)

Not many coaches in District 9 — or the state, for that matter — have been more successful than Heath.

He is one of just three in District 9 history with more than 600 wins, joining Union’s Don Stemmerich and Elk County Catholic’s Aaron Straub.

“This wouldn’t be made possible without all of my players and coaches,” Greg Heath said. “I wish all of their names could be on there.”

