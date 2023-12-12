Herd of Cows Causes Wreck on Route 36 in Forest County

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say a wreck occurred in Forest County on Monday evening due to a herd of cows.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident happened at 8:52 p.m. on Monday, December 11, on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2022 GMC was traveling north when a herd of cows entered the roadway.

The vehicle subsequently struck a cow, which caused minor damages.

No injuries were reported.

The driver’s name was not released.

The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.

