 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Herd of Cows Causes Wreck on Route 36 in Forest County

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

cow-5675684_1280 (1)TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say a wreck occurred in Forest County on Monday evening due to a herd of cows.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident happened at 8:52 p.m. on Monday, December 11, on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2022 GMC was traveling north when a herd of cows entered the roadway.

The vehicle subsequently struck a cow, which caused minor damages.

No injuries were reported.

The driver’s name was not released.

The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.