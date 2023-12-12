 

Jumping Joey’s Journey to Host Adult Christmas Light Tour on December 22

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

christmas-house-2-1258168 (1) (1)SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Jumping Joey’s Journeys will host an adult Christmas light bus tour on Friday, December 22.

This 21-and-over event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, December 22.

Attendees will meet at the Washington House, located on Main Street in Fryburg, Pa.

There are limited spots available, so reservations are a must.

Attendees are encouraged to bring alcohol or to purchase a 12-pack from the Washington House and take a three-hour tour of the area’s best Christmas lights.

The cost is $10.00.

To make a reservation, call 814-227-8147 or message Jumping Joey’s Journey Facebook page.

Jumping Joey started his career as a truck and tractor-pulling clown. In his first year as a clown, he gained popularity throughout the United States as the Number One truck and tractor-pulling clown.

Based in Fryburg, Jumping Joey’s Journey provides bus rentals at an hourly rate for events, parties, and more.

For more information, visit thejumpingjoey.com.


