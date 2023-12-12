Jumping Joey’s Journey to Host Adult Christmas Light Tour on December 22

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Jumping Joey’s Journeys will host an adult Christmas light bus tour on Friday, December 22.

This 21-and-over event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, December 22.

Attendees will meet at the Washington House, located on Main Street in Fryburg, Pa.

There are limited spots available, so reservations are a must.

Attendees are encouraged to bring alcohol or to purchase a 12-pack from the Washington House and take a three-hour tour of the area’s best Christmas lights.

The cost is $10.00.

To make a reservation, call 814-227-8147 or message Jumping Joey’s Journey Facebook page.

Jumping Joey started his career as a truck and tractor-pulling clown. In his first year as a clown, he gained popularity throughout the United States as the Number One truck and tractor-pulling clown.

Based in Fryburg, Jumping Joey’s Journey provides bus rentals at an hourly rate for events, parties, and more.

For more information, visit thejumpingjoey.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.