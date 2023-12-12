Memorial Service Set for Robert Harless

A memorial service for Robert Harless will take place at the Barkeyville Church of God, 5433 Pittsburgh Road, Harrisville PA on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.

The Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, Harrisville PA is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends and family may email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com.

RELATED ARTICLE:

Robert E. Harless

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.