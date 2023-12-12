 

Memorial Service Set for Robert Harless

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-hQyC3xtrNo (1)A memorial service for Robert Harless will take place at the Barkeyville Church of God, 5433 Pittsburgh Road, Harrisville PA on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.

The Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, Harrisville PA is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends and family may email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com.

RELATED ARTICLE:

Robert E. Harless


