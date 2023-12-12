Police Report Hit-and-Run Crash in Pinegrove Township



PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Township Line Road in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, earlier this month.

According to PSP Franklin, the hit-and-run accident happened on Saturday, December 2, around 9:07 p.m., on Township Line Road, north of Ausel Road, in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, involving 49-year-old Bradley D. Felmlee, of Oil City.

A 2003 Ford F250 Supercab pickup left the east side of the roadway, striking a guide rail. After striking the guide rail, the pickup was disabled as a result of this crash reportedly causing the operator, identified as Bradley Felmlee, to leave the vehicle on the scene, according to police.

Police say Felmlee fled the scene and failed to report the crash to either the owner of the property or to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The pickup was removed from the scene by Minich’s Towing.

Felmlee was not injured in the accident.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Monday, December 11, 2023.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.