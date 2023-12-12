Ralph E. White, 80, of Distant, passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 26, 1943 in Mahoning Township; son of the late Robert and Edith Kunselman White.

Ralph was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School. He then proudly served in the United States Army where he met the love of his life,

Alice J. Menear.

They were married on October 18, 1963, and celebrated 60 wonderful years together this year. He worked in the Maintenance Department for Rochester and Pittsburgh Coal Companies until his retirement.

Ralph was a member of the Masonic Lodge #522 and American Legion Post #354, both of New Bethlehem.

He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and being outdoors.

In addition to his wife, Ralph is survived by his daughters, Sherry Timm and her husband, Mark, of Windham, OH, Laurie Russo of New Bethlehem, and Michelle Port and her husband, Fred, of Clarion; nine grandchildren, Amber Groghan, Brett Gaj and his wife, Chelsea, Alex Gaj, Alvonte Gaj and his wife, Shaniqua, Matthew Russo and his significant other, Daidre, Joshua Russo, Taylor Port, Lily Wolbert and her husband, Ryan, and Noah Port; and eight great grandchildren. Ralph is also survived by his sisters, Betty Wright of Butler and Cheryl

Crissman of Distant; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Rose Russo; his brothers, Benjamin White, Robert White, and Richard White and his sister, Nancy Schaffer.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Ralph’s request, there will be no public visitation and all services will be private.

Inurnment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

