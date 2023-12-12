Rev. Robert E. “Rob” Anderson Jr.

Rev. Robert Edward Anderson Jr., 63, of Ulysses, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Born December 24, 1959, in Adrian Hospital, Punxsutawney, he was the son of Robert and Rose Mary Johnston Anderson.

A 1977 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, a Master of Science in Chemistry from Penn State University, a Master of Divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, KY, and his teaching certificate from Clarion University.

On August 18, 1979, in Punxsutawney, he married his high school sweetheart, Melanie Copenhaver, who survives. They celebrated 44 years of marriage this past August.

Rob was a beloved pastor of multiple churches during his lifetime in Franklin, Galeton, Ulysses, and Genesee. He was currently serving as pastor of the Ulysses Methodist Church and Genesee Community Church.

Rob would often say that his teaching career supported his preaching habit as he was an adored chemistry teacher for Coudersport High School in Coudersport. He loved to read, learn, teach, and mentor.

Rob loved the outdoors, sailing, camping, and backpacking with his family.

He was an Eagle Scout with Punxsutawney Troop 247 and continued volunteering with the organization.

He enjoyed his time as a ropes course facilitator with Penn-York Camp and Retreat Center in Ulysses for many years.

Rob’s love and devotion for his wife and children were evident.

He especially loved being “Papa” to his grandchildren.

Rob was a kind, gentle soul.

Surviving besides his wife, Melanie, are: three children, Robert (Heather) Anderson, III of Orrville, OH, Michael (Kimberly) Anderson of Shinglehouse, and Kristen (Jon) DiSalvo of Canonsburg; five grandchildren, Matthew Anderson, Rachel Anderson, Scarlet DiSalvo, Sophia Anderson, and Michael Anderson, Jr.; a brother, Dr. Thomas (Dr. Julie) Anderson of Melbourne, FL; nieces, Mady Anderson and Haley Anderson; his mother-in-law, Nancy Copenhaver; sister-in-law, Monica Copenhaver (Robert) Haag of Punxsutawney; nephews, Bob (Carrie) Haag and Brian Haag; and grand-nephew, Deven Haag. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father-in-law, Kenneth Copenhaver; brother-in-law, Kevin Copenhaver; and a niece, Ashlee Haag.

Friends may call at Penn-York Camp Alpine Center, 266 Northern Potter Road, Ulysses, PA 16948 on Saturday, December 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a Celebration of Life service following at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Penn-York Camp and Retreat Center, 266 Northern Potter Road, Ulysses, PA 16948 or online at www.pennyork.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, PA.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

