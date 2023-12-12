Richard “Dick” Albert Firster, 74, of Adrian, Michigan, died Tuesday afternoon, December 5, 2023, at his home.

Dick was born on July 31, 1949, in Oil City, one of five children to Theodore and Hazel (Culbertson) Firster.

He graduated in 1967 from Cranberry Area High School in Seneca, and went on to serve his country in the United States Army from 1968 to 1971.

On March 30, 1974, Dick married his sweetheart, Kay Lynn Rupert, in Wyandotte, MI.

During their 49 years together, Dick and Kay have raised three children and demonstrated to them what love looks like in a marriage. Dick has been a devoted husband and father, and a proud papa to his six grandsons.

Dick was a chemical operator and retired from Anderson Development. He was involved with the Lenawee County 4-H poultry program for over 30 years.

Dick helped out in many capacities from parent, volunteer, Poultry Barn Superintendent and then again as 4-H grandparent. His dedication and time spent with the program made a lasting impression on so many young 4-H members over the years.

Dick enjoyed deer hunting and taking the annual family trip back to Oil City to spend time with his extended family.

In addition to his wife, Dick, is survived by their children, Katie Cole (Scott Biehl), Jason (Danielle) Firster and Beth (Ty) Porter; grandsons, Evan and Wyatt Cole, Micah and Holden Firster, and Drew and Ian Porter; bonus family members, Jacqulyne, Kaliegh and Drake Biehl, and Ayla Gray; siblings, Beverly Patton, Donald Firster and Bruce Firster. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Firster; great-nephew, Logan Reinsel; brother-in-law, James Patton and niece, Michelle Rupert.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian with Rev. Larry Betz officiating. T

here will be a memorial visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be private at East Rome Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee County 4-H Council – Poultry Project.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

