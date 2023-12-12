Independence Heath System Promises Clarion ‘A Strong Community Hospital’



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital is meeting the needs of a rapidly changing healthcare business and, in the last four years, has become part of the third largest health system in Western Pennsylvania.

(Pictured above: Independence Health System CEO Ken DeFuri, Hospitalist Catherine Cunningham, and Karen Allen, President of Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital.)

The formal integration of Clarion Hospital as a subsidiary of Butler Health Systems (BHS) began on December 1, 2019. Butler Health System and Excela Health merged into Independence Health System on January 1, 2023.

Excela had three licensed acute care hospitals, two free-standing outpatient surgery centers, home care and hospice, physician practices, durable medical equipment, and other facilities and services. Independence now includes five hospitals in Butler, Clarion, and Westmoreland Counties and primary care facilities in some 30 communities.

Independence Health Services CEO Ken DeFurio, who had headed Butler Health before the merger, says when the health systems joined forces, the goal was to create a distinct healthcare choice for patients in western Pennsylvania.

“As the new name denotes, we offer a scope of services and clinical programs that is locally based, locally controlled, and available to patients without needing them or their families to travel long distances,” DeFurio said about the merger.

DeFurio was in Clarion last week at a Haskell House event to emphasize Independence’s continuing support for community hospitals, providing remarks about the project, background, and challenges.

“Independence is about a $1.2 billion organization, which is pretty sizable,” DeFurio explained. “There’s a pretty big gap between third and fourth. I don’t care about the size of the system. I have been at Butler for 38 years and have stayed there my entire career for a reason.”

Independence Health CEO Ken DeFuri

“I very strongly believe in community care. In the four years we’ve had a relationship with Clarion, that commitment to community care is unwavering.”

DeFurio said he has studied the issue of size for a long time.

Consolidation doesn’t make a better organization just because of all the merger acquisition activity that has been going on for years in healthcare. However, size does make patient care improve.

“You now have access to subspecialists that weren’t here before. You’ve seen some more visible things like the big outpatient building and wellness center at Trinity Point, which we worked with the Clarion Foundation to acquire and build out as a significant ambulatory space.”

COVID-19 was also a reason for many changes in the healthcare business. COVID-19 started around the same time as the merger of BHS with Clarion Hospital.

“This industry got turned on its head,” DeFurio said.

“Within the past four years, we went through periods where hospitals weren’t allowed to do elective procedures, sites got shut down, and you couldn’t see your doctor. We went through crazy periods where we didn’t know if we had enough ventilators. We didn’t know if we didn’t have enough drugs. Sometimes, we didn’t have things as simple as surgical masks. People forget that there was demand for all those medical supplies worldwide, which increased more than we could ever see in healthcare.

“All of a sudden, nurses were moving around. There weren’t enough nurses to take care of patients. Respiratory therapists were moving around on them, taking care of patients, and labor costs went through the roof, which continues today. It’s not as bad as two or three years ago, but it continues today. Crazy things are happening. The salaries are high, and the math will never work out.”

Why did Butler Health System merge with Excela?

“It became apparent that you need leverage to remain essential and relevant in the community. You better get some scale so that when you’re at the negotiating table with a health insurance company or a vendor of any type, buying drugs, buying supplies, or whatever, health professionals, better organizations,” DeFurio continued.

“People believe in community care. People believe in local control. People didn’t want to sell themselves to a more extensive system and to some giant corporation where control was lost. You’re taking direction from some office somewhere and getting it whenever the office decides.

“That’s why the organizations came together. It has been a bumpy ride the first year because of the issues I talked about.

“Every health system in the United States is about losing money. Every health system in Western Pennsylvania is losing money. And if you’re more extensive, you lose more money than small. But so, just a fact.”

According to DeFurio, both Butler and Excela entered the relationship with publicly traded debt. So, they were responsible to bondholders in the debt market. So, they have to publish their financial results every quarter and have an excellent bond rating.

“Why is that? Because our balance sheets remain strong, not as strong as they once were, given everything I just talked about in the pandemic. But the balance sheets remain strong. So the challenge right now is to restore that balance sheet, restore that operating performance, and get back to where we need to be,” DeFurio continued.

“We want this to be a hospital and health system we can be proud of and care for our loved ones. Butler Hospital once had a neurosurgery program, but it was hard to do independently because we weren’t big enough. We’re big enough to do some high-level neurosurgery, including cranial work and thoracic surgery.

“Excella has made a significant investment in a thoracic surgery hospital. They have thoracic surgeons there. Our program competes with any thoracic surgeon anywhere—something Butler has never had. We now refer patients to thoracic surgeons, and those thoracic surgeons are out on schedule,” DeFurio added.

“What’s reasonable and suitable for patients will start coming to the hospitals. So we’re working on clinical initiatives like that, which is why we’re here.”

Dr. Catherine Cunningham, Hospitalist

Financial Realities

DeFurio said that “everything we do is under contract, especially Medicare and Medicaid, which are government-sponsored insurance. Government revenue accounts for about 65 or 70 percent of our revenue. The balance of our income is commercial contracts, managed care contracts, or employer-sponsored insurance such as Highmark, UPMC, and others.

“The scale of Independence makes insurance companies pay more attention to us than when Butler was alone. In our hospitals, we have more strength in negotiating, which is very important. So, the focus has been for the last few months and will continue to be for the first quarter of the calendar year 2024 to get those contracts done and in place to start to get paid. I’m sure those who provide insurance to your employees seek pretty healthy premium increases.

“We have some significant fixes that must be brought through the new Congress and whoever is in administration. I sure don’t expect anything to happen in the next few months to fix Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement. It is a problem. We all continue to age; that problem is profound, and something must happen. Our Medicare population in Western Pennsylvania is 65 or 70 percent. We rely heavily on those government payments to get paid for what we do,” DeFurio said.

“Just as we are negotiating with insurance companies, we recommend you raise the issues at the state and federal levels with any elected officials you know.

“That’s the fight that we’re fighting. The only thing I care about is that patients are being well cared for.”

