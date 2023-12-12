 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

North Eastern Equipment Sales & Rentals Introduces New Sales Specialist

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Lee at bobcat1
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — North Eastern Equipment Sales and Rentals is happy to introduce Lee Vrobel as their new Sales Specialist.

Lee joined the North Eastern Equipment team at the beginning of October at the Clarion location.

Lee is a lifelong resident of the Punxsutawney and Dubois areas, growing up on a family farm in Big Run.

Lee has 10 years of experience working with several companies as a sales representative and has also spent time operating equipment on oil and gas wells across Pennsylvania, New York, and West Virginia.

Lee at bobcat 2

Stop by Bobcat of Clarion at 1214 East Main Street or give Lee a call at 814-297-1776.

For more information visit www.northeasternequipmentsalesandrentals.com

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: CLOSED
Sunday: CLOSED

Bobcat


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.