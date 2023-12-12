North Eastern Equipment Sales & Rentals Introduces New Sales Specialist
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — North Eastern Equipment Sales and Rentals is happy to introduce Lee Vrobel as their new Sales Specialist.
Lee joined the North Eastern Equipment team at the beginning of October at the Clarion location.
Lee is a lifelong resident of the Punxsutawney and Dubois areas, growing up on a family farm in Big Run.
Lee has 10 years of experience working with several companies as a sales representative and has also spent time operating equipment on oil and gas wells across Pennsylvania, New York, and West Virginia.
Stop by Bobcat of Clarion at 1214 East Main Street or give Lee a call at 814-297-1776.
For more information visit www.northeasternequipmentsalesandrentals.com
Hours:
Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: CLOSED
Sunday: CLOSED
