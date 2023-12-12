Regen Rx Clarion County Photo of the Day

Clarion County Photo of the Day is brought to you by Regen Rx. Regen Rx focuses on regenerative/rehabilitative physical medicine and regenerative aesthetics.
The Clarion County Senior Centers competed at their Christmas Party last week. Each center had to submit a dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies and a dozen Unique Cookies to be judged. This year, Main Street had a double win with both their Chocolate Chip and Magic Middle Cookies. Guest judges included: Jean Baumcratz, Jake Jacobson, Justin Dudley, Cheryl Shellhammer, Frankie Anderson, and Katie Roth. Courtesy of Clarion County Senior Centers.
