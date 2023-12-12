SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Memberships Make Great Christmas Gifts!

 

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

wanango-carts-SAFERENO, Pa. (EYT)– Wanango County Club Memberships make great Christmas gifts for the special people in your life.

Take advantage of 5% off memberships now through December 31.

They have amazing deals for juniors, ages 13 to 17 years old, full-time college students, young professionals, ages 18 through 40, and First Year Memberships, ages 41 and over.

Not a golfer? They also offer social memberships that include the swimming pool, pickleball, and bocce!

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pennsylvania 16343.

Visit www.wanangocountryclub.com for more information or visit them on Facebook.

