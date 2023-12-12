State Police Calls: Newbie Man’s Identity Stolen, Two Women Cited Following Dispute

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

New Bethlehem Man Falls Victim to Identity Theft

A local resident is the recent victim of an identity theft, according to the Kittanning Patrol Unit. The incident occurred on December 5, 2023, at approximately 11:20 AM, and is currently under investigation.

According to the report, a 70-year-old New Bethlehem man found fraudulent transactions on his Chase Visa card and discovered that several attempts had been made to open accounts using his personal information.

The case remains under investigation.

Public Drunkenness, Trespassing Arrest in Forest County

State Police in Marienville responded to an incident of public drunkenness on December 9, 2023, at approximately 11:09 PM.

The incident occurred at a local establishment located at 106 Cherry St in Jenks Township, Forest County. A 76-year-old male from Leeper, PA, whose name has not been released, was arrested on the scene.

The man was reported for trespassing. Upon arrival, officers found him to be publicly intoxicated. He was subsequently arrested for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

His name was not released.

Harassment Incident Under Investigation in Farmington Township

The State Police in Marienville are investigating a reported harassment incident that occurred on December 10, 2023, at approximately 11:10 AM.

The incident took place at a location along Tylersburg Road in Farmington Township, Clarion County. Two women, ages 60 and 44, from Leeper and Tylersburg, respectively, were involved in the incident.

Upon arrival, officers from the Marienville Patrol Unit found that an act of harassment had indeed occurred. Both women were subsequently cited.

The case remains open pending court proceedings.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.