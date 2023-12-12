Theodore James Karns, of Oil City, passed away on December 6, 2023.

He resided at 37 Fisher Ave, Oil City.

Born on May 27, 1951, he was the son of the late C. Burton Karns and Eula Weckerly Karns, formerly of 19 South Park Oil City.

He graduated from Oil City High School in 1969 and attended the Paul Smith Forestry College.

He was married to Cindy Wice Karns in 1978.

Ted followed his father’s footsteps in construction and built some of the nicest homes in and around Oil City over the past 35 years. While driving around town Ted loved nothing more then telling his children and later his grandson about the various homes, he and previously his father had worked on.

Between Ted and his father, they built well over 100 homes in the area.

He was meticulous and very particular in nature and loved going over and beyond in almost everything that he had chosen to do, whether preparing for a daily meal, building homes, or even planting tulips in his yard.

Ted was an avid reader and he enjoyed gardening and traveling around the world. He also loved the outdoors and spent a lot of his time in the forest deer hunting in his beloved “Condo,” and on the water goose hunting with his custom-built goose trailer.

In addition to his wife, Cindy Karns, Ted is survived by his children; Samuel Karns of Oil City, Jeffrey Karns, and his wife Hind Talhouk Karns of Oil City.

Ted is also survived by his grandson Alexander James Karns of Oil City, his sister Barbara and her husband Bill Dudzic of Oil City, his brother Thomas Karns, and his wife Lee Karns of San Francisco. Also, by his mother-in-law Janet Wice and her companion Nelson Best of Plumer, his brother-in-law Tom Wice, and his wife Greta Wice of Dempsey town, his sister-in-law Shirley Hughes and her husband Jim Hughes

of Hadley and his brother-in-law Terry Wice and his wife Lisa Wice of Plumer.

Ted was preceded in death by both of his parents as well as by his sister Darlene Rex and by his father-in-law H. Tom Wice.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, December 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Reinsel Funeral Home, Bissell Ave, Oil City.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to plant a tree, which can be done at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Interment will be at the Plumer Cemetery in a private ceremony with the family.

Ted would have also liked it, if next spring you would make sure to drive by his former home on Fisher Avenue to see this year’s tulips where if his Children win the fight against the Hasson Heights deer herd there will be over 5,000 Tulips.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.