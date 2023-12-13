 

Basement Wood Stove Destroys Tionesta Home

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

firefighter-2679283_1280 (1)PRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported in a structure fire that started as a result of a wood stove in the basement of a Tionesta residence.

The fire started around 10:52 a.m. on Monday, December 11, at 5844 State Route 62, in Tionesta, Pinegrove Township, Venango County.

According to PennDOT, Route 62 was closed from its intersection with Route 157 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, to its intersection with Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, due to the fire.

Several area fire departments were called to the scene, including the lead station, the Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department.

Tionesta Second Assistant Chief Doug Carll told exploreClarion.com that the fire originated from a wood stove in the basement of the residence.

The owner of the residence—a known male—was the only occupant of the house at the time of the fire.

He was not injured, Carll said.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours, causing the roadway to be shut down from around 11:00 a.m. until approximately 7:00 p.m.

According to Carll, the PSP Fire Marshal responded to the scene and determined the fire was accidental and no further investigation was needed.

The house is a total loss.


