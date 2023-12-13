BREAKING NEWS: Authorities Storm Corsica Residence, Apprehend Fugitive

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies closed in on a Corsica residence Wednesday morning to apprehend a fugitive.

According to a statement issued by the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office, authorities executed a felony arrest warrant on a wanted individual at their residence in Corsica, Clarion County, during the early hours of Wednesday, December 13.

Police say the arrest was completed without incident.

During the execution of the warrant, “additional circumstances” became apparent which have resulted in the filing of additional felony charges.

The subject of the warrant was arraigned and is now lodged in the Clarion County Jail on a $100,000 monetary bail.

The Clarion County Sheriff’s Office were assisted in this apprehension by deputies, agents, and officers of the U.S. Marshals Office, U.S. Border Patrol, State Parole, and the Pennsylvania State Police.

The suspect’s name was not released.

Calls to the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately returned.

This story will be updated.

