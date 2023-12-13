Clarion County Planning Woodfest 2024

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Autumn Leaf Festival has been celebrated for 71 years. Still, in 2024, Clarion County will also offer WoodFest 2024, recognizing the importance and actual value of wood as an industry in Clarion County.

Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosious, Ted, Tharan, and Ed Heasley welcomed Mike Vereb of Foxburg to the Tuesday morning work session to unveil plans for the new event to be held from March 16 to March 24, 2024, and International Forest Day on March 21.

Vereb, a longtime advocate of business growth and tourism in Foxburg and Clarion County, said planning for WoodFest 24 started two years ago following the strategy used initially for promoting Foxburg.

“We planned to promote Foxburg as a thriving tourist destination due to an operating business model that helped us transform it into a must-see location,” Vereb explained.

“The model included the private sector, nonprofit, partners, marketing efforts, government partners, and networks. Through the use of niches and events like festivals in our market, we were able to shape the future of Foxburg.”

Research from the Foxburg development efforts also highlighted a larger market in Ohio and Pennsylvania for tourism and industry.

The new efforts are designed to promote Clarion County.

“Join us in celebrating World Wood Day and International Forests Day on March 21, 2023.

“World Wood Day is a cultural event on March 21, the vernal equinox, to highlight wood as an eco-friendly and renewable biomaterial and to raise awareness on the key role wood plays in a sustainable world through biodiversity and forest conservation.”

The day serves as a reminder of the importance and actual value of wood and its responsible uses.

WoodFest 2024 activities will include a dynamic lineup of events, including Art and Vendor Shows, Chainsaw Carving, a Lumberjack Competition, a Wood Smoke BBQ Contest, 5K and cycling races, and live concerts.

All types of vendors are welcome, including food vendors, artists, craftspeople, and more. Vendors can showcase products and creations to a diverse audience of enthusiasts and patrons. Whether vendors have culinary delights, stunning artwork, or unique crafts to offer, the festival provides the perfect platform to connect with a passionate and engaged audience.

WoodFest 2024 offers unique sponsorship opportunities for your business to shine. Sponsorship will be prominently featured on our marketing materials, signage, and promotional channels, ensuring your company receives the recognition it deserves.

Wood is the backbone of our economy and includes manufacturing, exports, innovation, logistics, education, sustainability, heritage, tourism, and trade.

“The wood industry also includes supporting businesses, such as insurance companies, legal services, material and equipment suppliers, retailers, construction companies, and I’ll aspects of the hospitality industry,” Vereb said.

A partial list of wood-related businesses connected to Clarion County quickly reveals the broad reach of wood and trees.

“Clarion County Commissioners are connected to many networks and understand the value of partnerships. They’re in the process of engaging State Representative Donna Oberlander and State Senator Scott Hutchison.”

Representative Oberlander chairs the House Republican Committee on Tourism, Economic, and Community Development and has always supported our efforts. Senator Hutchison is a member of the Hardwoods Development Council.

The PA Hardwoods Development Council was created in 1988 by the General Assembly to develop, expand, and promote the hardwoods industry in Pennsylvania and the world. This work is rounded out by extensive efforts to nurture public knowledge of the forest products industry in Pennsylvania and engage citizens in conversations about the role forest products play in their daily lives.

Later in the meeting, the Clarion County Commissioners approved a letter of support for the Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania, Inc., (LHR) and its grant application through the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy BHE GT&S Watershed Mini Grant Program.

The LHR is a valued partner in their efforts to market the area as a premier tourism destination. The projects from their Management Action Plan are essential to the region as a whole, and their work to enhance quality is crucial to our struggling region. The LHR is applying for funding to create a promotional and educational outreach tool in the form of an activity book.

The County of Clarion Board of Commissioners recognizes that the Lumber Heritage Region promotes the area’s heritage in various ways that draw connections between many organizations, resulting in solid partnerships. The LHR emphasizes education and outreach while promoting the many different facets of the region and its heritage. Therefore, the commissioners fully support funding the Lumber Heritage Region’s vital project to enhance their impact further.

