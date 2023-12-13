Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pecan Tassies

You’ll probably want to double the recipe because they’ll disappear quickly!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

3 ounces cream cheese, softened



1 cup all-purpose flourFILLING:1 large egg, room temperature3/4 cup packed brown sugar1 tablespoon butter, softened1 teaspoon vanilla extractDash salt2/3 cup finely chopped pecans, divided

Directions

1. In a small bowl, beat butter and cream cheese until smooth; gradually beat in flour. Refrigerate, covered, for 1 hour or until firm enough to roll.

2. Preheat oven to 375°. Shape dough into 1-in. balls; press evenly onto bottoms and up sides of 24 greased mini muffin cups.

3. For filling, in a small bowl, mix egg, brown sugar, butter, vanilla and salt until blended. Stir in 1/3 cup pecans; spoon into cups. Sprinkle with remaining pecans.

4. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the edges are golden and the filling is puffed. Cool in pans 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.

