Golden Eagles Land Four on Academic All-District Team

CLARION, Pa. — The College Sports Communicators (CSC) announced their 2023 Academic All-District teams for Division II volleyball on Tuesday.

Clarion featured four student-athletes on this year’s team: Cassidy Snider, Abigail Selfridge, Julia Piccolino, and Charlie Allison.

Snider and Selfridge will now advance to the Academic All-American ballot. That team will be announced on January 9, 2024.

To be eligible for Academic All-District honors, a student-athletes must be a sophomore or older academically and in terms of their eligibility, must maintain a 3.50 cumulative GPA or better, and must have played in either 90% of their team’s competitions or started 66 percent of their team’s competitions.

Allison (3.87 – English) had her best season as a Golden Eagle in 2023, transitioning into a starting role and setting career highs across the board. She earned Atlantic Region All-Tournament team honors after helping Clarion win the regional title for the first time since 2010.

Piccolino (3.88 – Corporate Communciations) finished off her Clarion career among the program’s all-time leaders in kills. A 2022 CSC Academic All-District pick, she topped 1,300 kills and 1,000 career digs for her career this season.

Selfridge (3.97 – Biology / Nutrition & Fitness) earned Second Team All-PSAC West honors in 2023, and finished her Golden Eagle career with more than 1,800 career digs. Another 2022 CSC Academic All-District selection, she concludes her time in Clarion ranked sixth in total digs.

Snider (3.53 – Early Childhood Education) earned consensus All-American honors in 2023, with the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) naming her a First Team All-American and the American Volleyball Coaches Assocation (AVCA) making her a Second Team pick. A 2022 CSC Academic All-District pick, she ranked second in Division II in total kills this year.

