Groin-Whacking Suspect Faces Legal Woes After Tussle with Troopers

JENKS TWP, FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) — A Leeper man, initially arrested for public intoxication, is now facing assault charges after allegedly hitting law enforcement officers in the chest and groin during his attempted detainment in a patrol car.

Court Records show that on December 10, Marienville-based Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against 76-year-old Robert Charles Tinsley, of Leeper, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.

According to the criminal complaint, on December 9 at 11:09 p.m., a staff member of Lucky’s Pub, located in Jenks Township, Forest County, contacted PSP Marienville and reported that a man with an aggressive dog was refusing to leave the establishment when he returned to the bar after previously being asked to leave because his dog bit someone and was acting aggressively.

Staff also reported that the individual was intoxicated, states the complaint.

Troopers Ostrowski and Zepeda arrived on-scene at about 11:14 p.m. Upon entering the establishment, police found Robert Tinsley seated at the bar and his service dog next to him on the floor, the complaint indicates.

As the troopers approached, the dog growled at them, according to the complaint.

The troopers noticed that Tinsley was slurring his words and had bloodshot glassy eyes. He was asked multiple times to leave the bar; however, he refused each time. Tinsley also refused to identify himself throughout the encounter. He eventually complied and exited the establishment, the complaint says.

While exiting, Tinsley stumbled and almost fell over. Once outside, he told the troopers that he was going to drive home. He was informed that he could not due to his level of intoxication. He again stumbled and almost fell over, notes the complaint.

Tinsley related that he was not intoxicated. He voluntarily submitted to a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT), which registered a breath alcohol content of 0.137%. Tinsley then provided his driver’s license and informed the troopers that he lived near Leeper, approximately 12 miles away from the bar. He told the troopers that he’d walk home, the complaint states.

When he was informed that he couldn’t walk home due to his level of intoxication and the distance to his home, he became agitated and began walking southbound on Route 66 with his dog, indicates the complaint.

Tinsley was ordered to stop multiple times, but refused and allegedly yelled expletives, the complaint notes.

At that point, the troopers determined to place Tinsley under arrest for Public Drunkenness and Disorderly Conduct. However, the decision was made to attempt to secure his dog due to its aggressive nature, says the complaint.

Tinsley was eventually stopped and was convinced to return to his truck and secure his dog. Once the dog was secure, he was asked to place his hands behind his back and was informed that he was under arrest. He initially refused but eventually complied, states the complaint.

As troopers attempted to place him in the back of the patrol car, he refused to enter. His upper body was forced into the vehicle and laid on the rear seat. Tinsley began kicking his legs, striking Trooper Zepeda in the groin and Trooper Ostrowski in the chest multiple times. He was eventually secured in the back seat of the cruiser, the complaint indicates.

According to court records, Tinsley was arraigned at 10:15 a.m. on December 10, on the following charges in front of Judge Miller:

Resisting Arrest, M2

Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct

A preliminary hearing is set for February 6, at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.



