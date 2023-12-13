New Details Emerge in Case Against Man Accused of Killing Pregnant Girlfriend

CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – Additional information has surfaced in the case against a Punxsutawney man accused of killing his girlfriend and their unborn child.

Dakota Greeley, 20, of Punxsutawney, faces charges of homicide, murder of an unborn child, abuse of a corpse, and other related charges following the shooting of his 25-year-old girlfriend Trisha Renee Cole on the morning of Thursday, November 9, in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

According to court documents released on Monday, December 11, a family member of Greeley contacted the authorities at 9:55 a.m., alleging that Greeley had shot Cole and was intending to provoke a lethal response from the police, a scenario often referred to as “suicide by cop.”

A complaint filed in district court by PSP Corporal Meko indicates Greeley used a 30/30 long rifle in the shooting.

Upon reaching the scene, officers were met by Greeley who was instructed to freeze. Defying the orders, Greeley discharged two rounds from his weapon, triggering return fire from the police. Following this, Greeley fled in a Ford pickup truck, the complaint details.

Greeley, as per the troopers’ report, traveled a short distance before crashing the truck into a wooded area on Dickey Road, and then fled on foot.

By approximately 11:35 a.m., authorities had Greeley in custody and transported him to Penn Highlands. Prior to transport, he reportedly threatened the lives of the EMS attempting to treat him.

During an interview with police, Greeley confessed to shooting Cole, quoted as allegedly saying, “I f***ing shot her.” When questioned about the weapon’s whereabouts, Greeley reportedly chuckled before responding, “It was in my hand.”

The gun believed to be used in the shooting was later discovered in Greeley’s crashed Ford pickup truck.

At approximately 1:35 p.m., investigators returned to the scene at 180 Coyote Drive where Cole’s body was discovered. She reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the head and had tire tracks on her body, indicating she had been run over by a vehicle.

The following initial charges were filed on November 9, just two days before an autopsy was conducted:

Criminal Homicide, Felony

Murder, Felony

Terroristic Threats w/ Int To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

The autopsy revealed Cole was pregnant at the time of death, with a “viable fetus” that was actively growing at the time of death. This was supported by the discovery of “Corpus Lutsum,” which forms after ovaries release an egg and stays to help the uterus support a developing fetus, according to the complaint.

On November 15, investigators interviewed a known male, who claimed Greeley called him while he was having an argument with an unknown person regarding Cole’s pregnancy, the complaint indicates.

Greeley made statements that his life was ruined due to Cole being pregnant and that he wanted to “kick” and “beat the child out of (Cole),” the complaint states.

On November 21, a search warrant was executed to obtain Cole’s medical records, which confirmed the pregnancy during an appointment on October 23, which Greeley attended with Cole. During the appointment, Greeley questioned medical personnel about obtaining services to terminate the pregnancy, the complaint notes.

After the pregnancy was confirmed, and upon being discharged, Greeley commented, “Can we kill it now” in reference to the unborn child, according to the complaint.

The initial charges were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Monday, December 11, with District Judge Gregory Bazylak presiding.

Greeley was then arraigned on the following charges before Judge Bazylak:

Criminal Homicide, Felony

Murder, Felony

Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

Criminal Homicide Of Unborn Child, H1

First-Degree Murder Of Unborn Child, H1

Third-Degree Murder Of Unborn Child, Felony 1

Abuse Of Corpse, Misdemeanor 1

The above charges were held for court.

Greeley remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail with bail denied due to Capital Murder Offenses.

Related Articles:

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.