Police: Local Man Behind Bars After Leading Troopers on Drunken High-Speed Chase in Venango County

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after he led troopers on a high-speed pursuit in Cranberry Township early Saturday morning while he was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Erick Austin Turnbull, of Kennerdell, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 11.

According to a criminal complaint, this incident happened around 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, as PSP Franklin Trooper Dennis Lindenberg and Trooper Matthew Shiley were following a gray Chevrolet pickup truck on U.S. Route 322 eastbound in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

As the pickup turned south onto Cranberry/Rockland Road, the operator took off at a high rate of speed, reaching 80 MPH, the complaint states.

Troopers then activated their emergency lights and sirens and proceeded after the pickup, which began to reach speeds over 114 MPH as it traveled southbound on Cranberry/Rockland Road, the complaint indicates.

Shortly after the pickup crossed over the Sandy Creek Bridge, it passed a southbound vehicle on a double yellow line, the complaint notes.

The chase continued and eventually expanded to Mays Mills Road when the pickup collided with a white-tailed deer that was attempting to cross the roadway. However, the pickup continued traveling northbound on Mays Mills Road at a high rate of speed through several sharp bends, according to the complaint.

While traveling on Mays Mills Road, troopers were able to obtain the vehicle’s registration, which came back as Erick Austin Turnbull, of Kennderdell, the complaint states.

The chase continued throughout Cranberry Township until the pickup stopped on the north berm of Victory Church Road. The troopers then ordered the driver and passenger out of the vehicle, the complaint indicates.

The driver—positively identified as Turnbull—was placed under arrest and the passenger, a known female, was detained. Both individuals exhibited an “extremely strong odor” of alcoholic beverages, the complaint notes.

An open container of Yuengling Lager was observed on the driver’s side floor, and the floor was wet from the beverage spilling, the complaint indicates.

Turnbull and the known female were transported from the scene to PSP Franklin. There, Turnbull indicated he was willing to perform Field Sobriety Testing. His performance indicated that his Blood Alcohol Content was above the legal limit. He was subsequently transported to UPMC Northwest where he submitted to a legal blood draw, the complaint notes.

No charges have been filed against the known female passenger.

Turnbull was arraigned at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, on the following charges in front of District Judge Andrew Fish:

Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude Officer, Felony 3

DUI/Unsafe Driving, Felony 3

Reckless Driving, Summary (two counts)

Exceed 55 Mph In Other Loc By 59 Mph, Summary

Careless Driving, Summary

Operat Veh W/O Valid Inspect, Summary

Class 2-Pa Veh Reg Expired > 60 Days, Summary

Restrictions On Alcoholic Beverages, Summary

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 13, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

