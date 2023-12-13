SHOOTER’S MENTALITY: Clarion Junior Sophie Babington Posed for Big Season as Point Guard for Rising Bobcats

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The shots weren’t falling.

But Sophie Babington didn’t care.

The junior point guard on the Clarion girls basketball team kept shooting anyway against Union/A-C Valley on Monday night.

She also helped her team in other ways. Steals. Lockdown defense. Rebounds. Assists.

By the time the second half had rolled around, those shots that weren’t dropping started to find net.

Clarion Area High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

When the final horn had sounded, Babington had scored a career-high 24 — showing she will be a force to be reckoned with this season for the Bobcats.

“Shooter’s mentality, right?” said Clarion coach Sam Heeter. “That’s what I tell her. Just because you’re not shooting well doesn’t mean you won’t shoot well. Sophie’s been great bringing the ball up the floor. She’s a great point guard. She looks to facilitate when her shots aren’t falling.”

Babington had a breakout season a year ago as Clarion got better and better as the season progressed.

In many ways, that was Babington in microcosm.

At the end of the season, Babington was one of the more dangerous players around and helped the Bobcats battle through the consolation bracket in District 9 Class A to earn a spot in the PIAA playoffs.

“That kind of opened our eyes to what we could actually do,” Babington said. “It showed we are a good basketball team and we could go far if we put in the effort and we all worked together.”

Babington has been good at having a short memory on the floor.

Even if she gets off to a cold start, it doesn’t affect her.

“I know if I’m not shooting well, then other people are going to be shooting well,” Babington said. “You have to be looking for other options if your shot isn’t falling.”

This season, Taylor Alston has been shooting well, averaging 15 points per game.

That has taken the pressure off of Babington, who has become adept at finding her.

With that kind of balance, Clarion (2-2) is thinking big this season.

“It’s a team effort,” Babington said. “All of us work together to get open shots. That’s what really matters.”

Babington, who also plays volleyball and is on the track and field team, has been playing basketball since she was very young.

It’s always been her prime sport.

“I love basketball,” she said.

Babington’s strength is her ability to handle the ball. It’s something she has taken a great deal of pride in during her career.

“I want to average a good amount of points, obviously,” Babington said. “But not making turnovers is what I really focus on.”

Spoken like a true point guard.

Babington said she and her teammates are very close.

Her older sister, senior Gia Babington, is also a guard on the team.

“We’re a small school so we spent a lot of time together and do a lot of sports together,” Babington said. “It’s been really fun playing with my sister. It’s going to be sad next year.”

