Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps Celebrate 30 Years of Service
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – As Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps program celebrate 30 years of service, they dedicated November to honoring Veterans and Hometown Heroes.
Keystone SMILES is proud to honor our Hometown Hero Ross McGinnis. Ross attended the AmeriCorps Service-Learning Alternative Education program in 2004-2005. After returning to his home school, Ross joined the Army.
Once graduated, while serving as a gunner in the Iraq War Ross’ convoy was attacked and a hand grenade was thrown into his vehicle. Ross was killed in action when he chose to use his body as a shield over the grenade saving the lives of 4 other soldiers in the vehicle. President George Bush awarded him the Medal of Honor for his valor.
In honor of Ross McGinnis’s act of courage, Keystone SMILES raised funds for an endowment with A $5,000 donation by Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps Alum Keith McCauley to award Service Scholarships. $31,850 has been awarded through the Ross McGinnis Memorial Endowment. Keystone SMILES has assisted Veterans through the years through the Santa Dinner project and home repairs.
They thank all Veteran’s and AmeriCorps alum Veterans for their service to keep our citizens safe and free.
AmeriCorps Great Stories
AmeriCorps would like to extend a round of applause to the outstanding members who have shared their inspirational stories below for the first quarter!
Upon the conclusion of the first quarter, AmeriCorps members have reported serving 973 new students, while community-based members have reported serving 133 new students. In addition, youth-based members have reported serving 537 new students, bringing the total number of children impacted by AmeriCorps members to 1,643!
House of Trades
The House of Trades members were very busy during November planning and preparing for Light Up Night in Knox.
The team made games for the children, painted scenery for around town, and set up lights in the park. Cumulatively, the nine-member team contributed over 393 hours towards the project. Their efforts were warmly received by the families and children in attendance, who expressed gratitude for their hard work and dedication in making Light Up Night an unforgettable experience even with the disappointing rain.
The town Christmas lights and Main Street Park lights were turned on after Santa arrived at 7:00 p.m. A special thank you to the Chief of Knox Police, the Borough, Fire and Ambulance Departments who served on the planning committee and participated in the evening events.
Light Up Night in Knox
And last, but certainly not least, they celebrated Light Up Night in Knox.
This was an evening filled with Music, children’s activities, games, food, a visit from the Grinch, and of course Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus. This was a great opportunity for the community to come together to participate in a very special night for the children and their families.
Over 152 children and 123 adults were recorded who attended the event despite the rain. 68 staff, AmeriCorps members, and Community volunteers helped to make this evening a success. A huge thank you to the Keystone SMILES employees for their time hosting the activities.
A special heartfelt appreciation goes out to Judy Wile and Nancy Ambrose for making delicious soups. Their kindness provided a much-needed comfort on a cold, rainy night, reinvigorating the staff, members, and volunteers.
A Business Community Engagement Project
Local businesses in Knox decorated trees that were placed in front of their shops by the House of Trades team.
During the Light Up Night Event families showed their appreciation by placing “Thank you and You Make a Difference” cards in the bags placed under the trees.
Take a look at the top 5 trees:
