SPONSORED: Skippy Has the Perfect Last-Minute Gifts for the People on Your List This Holiday

Skippy Has the Perfect Last-Minute Gifts for the People on Your List This Holiday

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Skippy Santa
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s Carpet & Flooring Outlet offers custom-made area rugs and gift certificates for that hard-to-buy person on your list this year.

McMillen’s offers the only carpet binding service in the area and can make any custom rug to fit any space, size, or shape.

Not sure what to get? Gift Certificates make the perfect gift for someone planning a future flooring project.

Check out McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet at 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa.

STORE HOURS:

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.


