State Police Calls: Dog Found Deceased, Wrapped in Blanket Along Road in Butler County

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (116)Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Dog Found Deceased, Wrapped in Blanket Along Road in Butler County

According to a December 12 release, PSP Butler investigated a suspected animal cruelty incident reported in the 200 block of Freeport Road in Summit Township, Butler County, at 10:42 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5.

Police say a large brindle-colored dog was discovered deceased along Stutz Road in Summit Township.

According to police, the dog was wearing a green collar and was wrapped in a red blanket.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Rensel at 724-284-8100 or etrensel@pa.gov and reference incident number PA 2023-1589459.

Troopers Open Sexual Abuse Investigation in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police are investigating a report of sexual abuse in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Trooper Rupp said the abuse occurred around 10:49 a.m. on Monday, December 11, at SCI Forest on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township.

This investigation shall remain open, police said.

No further details were released.


