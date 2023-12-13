State Police Calls: Dog Found Deceased, Wrapped in Blanket Along Road in Butler County

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Dog Found Deceased, Wrapped in Blanket Along Road in Butler County

According to a December 12 release, PSP Butler investigated a suspected animal cruelty incident reported in the 200 block of Freeport Road in Summit Township, Butler County, at 10:42 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5.

Police say a large brindle-colored dog was discovered deceased along Stutz Road in Summit Township.

According to police, the dog was wearing a green collar and was wrapped in a red blanket.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Rensel at 724-284-8100 or etrensel@pa.gov and reference incident number PA 2023-1589459.

Troopers Open Sexual Abuse Investigation in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police are investigating a report of sexual abuse in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Trooper Rupp said the abuse occurred around 10:49 a.m. on Monday, December 11, at SCI Forest on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township.

This investigation shall remain open, police said.

No further details were released.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.