Two Golden Eagles Swimmers Named PSAC Athletes of the Week

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced their weekly swimming awards on Tuesday.

Clarion’s Dom Cortopassi earned PSAC Men’s Swimming Athlete of the Week for December 12, and Joslyn Jurski earned PSAC Women’s Swimming Athlete of the Week, after they both helped the Golden Eagles sweep both ends of a tri-meet with IUP and Frostburg State on Saturday.

Cortopassi won two individual events and helped the 200 Free Relay to a victory in the final event of the day.

The sophomore started the meet with a win in the 200 IM, reaching the wall in 1:52.93, and followed that up with a winning time of 51.36 in the 100 Back.

He closed his day by swimming the first leg of the 200 Free Relay, hitting a split of 22.14 as the Golden Eagles won with a time of 1:25.85.

The men’s team finish the 2023 calendar year with a 6-1 dual record this season.

Jurski two two individual events and helped the 200 Free Relay team win the final event of the day.

Both of Jurski’s individual event wins came in long distance events, starting with a winning time of 10:33.37 in the 1000 Free.

She followed up with a winning mark of 5:10.77 in the 500 Free, and then helped the 200 Free Relay team to a time of 1:38.50.

Jurski helped the team to the win with a split of 24.84.

The women’s team finished the first half of their 2023-24 season with a perfect 7-0 record in dual meets.

