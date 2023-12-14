29-Year-Old Man Faces Felony Theft Charge for Allegedly Failing to Return Borrowed Car in Monroe Township



MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A 29-year-old man is facing a felony theft charge after he reportedly borrowed a car in Monroe Township and failed to return it.

Court records indicate that on December 12, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Chauncey Calvin Hafer, of Blairsville, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to the criminal complaint, on November 13, around 3:47 p.m., State Trooper Nathan Lash arrived at a known victim’s address in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for a report that her vehicle had been stolen by Chauncey Hafer.

The victim stated that she let Hafer borrow her vehicle on November 8 and told him that he needed to return it to her that night. She then waited until November 13 to contact the police to report it stolen because she did not get her vehicle back from Hafer and was no longer able to make contact with him, the complaint states.

Troopers Lash and Knight were informed by the previous shift that Hafer was placed in custody by PSP Indiana and housed in the Indiana County Jail on his previous warrants, according to the complaint.

Trooper Lash contacted the Indiana County Jail and confirmed that Hafer was housed there. He interviewed Hafer by telephone while he was housed at Indiana County Jail.

Hafer told Trooper Lash that he left the vehicle parked alongside the road at the Clarksburg and McIntyre intersection in Indiana County because it ran out of gas, the complaint notes.

PSP Indiana was contacted and informed of the alleged whereabouts of the vehicle. They searched the area and did not locate the vehicle, according to the complaint.

According to court records, Hafer was arraigned on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

Theft by Unlawful Taking – Moveable Property, Felony 3

Unauthorized Use of Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, December 12, at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Schill; however, the court records have not been updated to report the results of the hearing.

