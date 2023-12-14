Area Church Awarded $100,000 Grant As Commission on Crime, Delinquency Approves Over $19M in Grant Funding to Make PA Communities Safer

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Wednesday, December 13, members of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), led by chairman Lt. Governor Austin Davis, took action to approve $19 million in a wide variety of grants.

(Pictured above: Worshipers in the Second Presbyterian Church, which received $100,000 in grant funding.)

More than 90 local nonprofits that could be targeted for hate crimes will be receiving $5 million in total funding, and 20 law enforcement agencies will receive more than $1 million in recruitment grants.

The Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City, Venango County, received $100,000 in grant funding

“The Shapiro-Davis Administration is committed to keeping all Pennsylvanians safe when they are at school or at worship, if they are seeking reproductive health care or social services, and when they are coming together with fellow members of their community,” said PCCD Chair Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. “These grants will provide critical support for safety and security improvements for local nonprofits across the Commonwealth. We also recognize the challenge many communities and organizations are facing with recruiting new law enforcement officers, and the grants approved today will address that challenge.”

Nonprofit Security Grant Program

The Shapiro-Davis Administration is committed to standing up against hate and ensuring the Commonwealth is a place that everyone–no matter who they pray to or choose not to pray to–can call home. Hate, no matter in what form, has no place in Pennsylvania.

The Nonprofit Security Grant Program grant funding supports nonprofit organizations—including faith-based institutions (e.g., churches, synagogues, mosques), community centers, and other organizations/facilities—who principally serve individuals, groups, or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single-bias hate crime incidents, as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication.

Entities can use funding for a wide variety of eligible security enhancements, including safety and security planning and training; purchase of safety and security equipment and technology; upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and security; and vulnerability and threat assessments.

This is the sixth cohort of Nonprofit Security Grant Program awards approved by PCCD. The organizations announced today join 488 entities that have received nearly $20 million total in funding since 2020. Based on reported data of the number of people who visit these facilities, is estimated that approximately four million people across the Commonwealth have been impacted by this funding to date.

For this new round of Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding, 93 organizations have been awarded funding. Selected applicants, county served, and award amounts can be found below:

Bhutanese Community Association of Pittsburgh, Allegheny, $25,000

Bnai Emunoh Chabad, Inc., Allegheny $75,000

Center of Life, Allegheny, $46,327

Chabad Lubavitch of South Hills, Inc., Allegheny, $150,000

Community Day School, Allegheny, $25,000

Congregation Kether Torah, Allegheny, $25,000

Congregation Poale Zedeck, Allegheny, $150,000

Filipino American Association of Pittsburgh, Allegheny, $24,000

Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh, Allegheny, $111,500

Lubavitch Center, Allegheny, $25,000

Rodef Shalom Congregation, Allegheny, $25,810

St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, Allegheny, $23,000

Temple Emanuel of South Hills, Allegheny, $20,000

The Jewish Spark, Allegheny, $75,000

Tree of Life, Inc., Allegheny, $150,000

Yeshivath Achei Tmimim of Pittsburgh, Allegheny, $75,000

Adoption Connection, PA, Beaver, $22,953

Greater Miracle Ministries, Beaver, $25,000

Exeter Community Library, Berks, $25,000

Jewish Federation of Reading, Berks, $25,000

Kesher Zion Synagogue, Berks, $17,900

Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom, Berks, $8,945

Planned Parenthood Keystone Bucks, $25,000

Saint James Church, Bucks, $25,000

Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church, Bucks, $45,617

Alianzas de Phoenixville, Chester, $6,130

Beth Chaim Reform Congregation, Chester, $19,525

Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts, Columbia, $8,500

Allegheny College, Crawford, $150,000

American Islamic Cultural Center, Cumberland, $150,000

Islamic Center of Pennsylvania, Cumberland, $75,000

Unitarian Universalists of the Cumberland Valley, Cumberland, $9,815

Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg, Dauphin, $82,567

The Women’s Coalition for Empowerment, Inc., Dauphin, $25,000

Islamic Center of Delaware County, Delaware $33,200

Temple Sholom in Broomall, Delaware, $25,000

Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation (GEEDC), Erie, $55,000

Families Involved in Recovery, Support and Transformation (FIRST) Center, Huntingdon, $25,000

Beth Shalom Congregation, Lackawanna, $23,500

Black Scranton Project, Lackawanna, $20,158

Jewish Community Center of Scranton, Lackawanna, $25,000

Allentown Central Catholic High School, Lehigh, $100,000

Asbury United Methodist Church, Lehigh, $33,348

Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, Lehigh, $100,000

Congregation Sons of Israel, Lehigh, $10,685

Hindu Temple Society, Lehigh, $75,000

Jewish Community Center of Allentown, Pennsylvania, Lehigh, $75,000

Jewish Day School of the Lehigh Valley, Lehigh, $150,000

Jewish Student Center-Allentown Inc., Lehigh, $24,116

Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley, Lehigh, $25,000

Wyoming Valley Yeshiva, Luzerne, $25,000

Shenango Valley Catholic School System, Mercer, $98,900

Jewish Resource Center of the Poconos, Inc., Monroe, $23,630

ACLAMO, Montgomery, $149,920

I.S. Kosloff Torah Academy High School for Girls, Montgomery, $25,000

Kaiserman Jewish Community Center, Montgomery, $30,080

Khair, Inc. Montgomery, $150,000

Kohelet Yeshiva, Montgomery, $150,000

Old York Road Temple-Beth Am, Montgomery, $13,500

Perelman Jewish Day School-Stern, Montgomery, $75,000

St.Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church, Montgomery, $40,000

Valley Youth House Committee, Inc., Northampton, $25,000

Al-Hidaya Islamic Center, Philadelphia, $50,000

Alimah Scouts Inc, Philadelphia, $15,000

Association of Islamic Charitable Projects, Philadelphia, $150,000

Calvary Center For Culture & Community (CCCC), Philadelphia, $20,000

Chabad Jewish Center for Students of the Arts, Philadelphia, $12,300

Chabad of Penn Wynne, Philadelphia, $25,000

Congregation Rodeph Shalom, Philadelphia, $25,000

Congregations of Shaare Shamayim (CSS), Philadelphia, $25,000

Discovery Pathways, Philadelphia, $23,138

Federation Day Care Services dba Federation Early Learning Services, Philadelphia, $75,000

FringeArts, Philadelphia, $6,220

Germantown Mosque Academy, Philadelphia, $50,000

Germantown Mosque, Inc, Philadelphia, $150,000

Kiths Integrated and Targeted Human Services, Philadelphia, $9,540

Kol Tzedek Synagogue, Philadelphia, $45,500

Masjid Al-Wasatiyah Wal-Itidaal, Philadelphia, $150,000

Masjidullah, Inc., Philadelphia, $150,000

Mazzoni Center, Philadelphia, $100,000

Philadelphia Ramadan and Eid Fund, Philadelphia, $33,250

Planned Parenthood Southeastern, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, $78,473

Politz Hebrew Academy, Philadelphia, $25,000

Saint John’s Lutheran Church, Philadelphia, $5,000

Ukrainian American Citizens’ Association, Philadelphia, $25,000

United Muslim Masjid, Philadelphia, $33,000

The Upper Delaware GLBT Center, Inc. DBA Triversity, Pike, $10,168

Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ, Union, $18,000

Second Presbyterian Church, Venango, $100,000

Washington County Gay Straight Alliance, Inc., Washington, $10,000

Tri-City Life Center, Inc., Westmoreland, $17,500

Jewish Community Centre of York Pennsylvania, York, $150,000

Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, York, $34,285

Recruitment Incentives for Law Enforcement

During their campaign, Governor Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis promised to ensure police departments are well-staffed and well-funded by recruiting more than 2,000 police officers. Earlier this year, PCCD announced the availability of $14 million in grant funding to support local law enforcement recruitment and address staffing shortages in law enforcement.

In this first group of selected applications under Recruitment Incentives for Law Enforcement, 20 law enforcement agencies are collectively receiving just over $1 million in grant funding to hire and train an estimated 225 vacant law enforcement positions, making sure Pennsylvania is on its way to reaching that goal.

Local law enforcement agencies, campus or university police, railroad or street railway police, airport authority police, and county park police remain eligible to apply for this solicitation as it will remain open until the allocated $14 million in funding is committed.

A list of the 20 approved law enforcement agencies from this initial round can be found below:

Clairton City, Allegheny County, $35,000

Kutztown University, Berks County, $21,000

Reading City, Berks County, $140,000

Northampton Township, Bucks County, $13,142

Yardley Borough, Bucks County, $5,000

Slippery Rock University, Butler County, $21,000

West Goshen Township, Chester County, $5,800

Titusville City, Crawford County, $5,000

Shippensburg University, Cumberland County, $28,000

Steelton Borough, Dauphin County, $21,000

Chester City, Delaware County, $145,000

Millcreek Township, Erie County, $10,000

Huntingdon Borough, Huntingdon County, $56,000

East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, $15,000

Allentown City, Lehigh County, $200,000

Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, $15,000

Bethlehem City, Northampton County, $75,000

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, Philadelphia County, $200,000

Westmoreland County Commissioners, Westmoreland County, $25,000

The goal of this funding is to support Act 120 training and recruitment activities for law enforcement officers. Act 120 is a mandatory training program for municipal police officers in Pennsylvania which is provided through the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (MPOETC).

Supported by funding through the Local Law Enforcement Support (LLES) Grant Program established under Act 54 of 2022, eligible law enforcement agencies that do not cover the costs of Act 120 training can request up to $7,000 per new officer to support costs associated with the training, or, if they currently hire officers that are already Act 120 trained or the agency already covers training costs, apply for up to $5,000 per new officer to support stipends, signing bonuses, or marketing efforts. Priority consideration in awards will go to law enforcement agencies serving areas with high rates of violent crime and who have low clearance rates for violent crimes.

The next batch of applications is being accepted until December 18, 2023. Applicants can find more information on funding requirements and how to apply on PCCD’s active funding announcements webpage.

Additional grant programs and initiatives supported by PCCD at today’s meeting included funding to support children’s advocacy centers, victim service providers, juvenile justice defender training, adult prosecutorial and defense training, youth justice advisory board councils, regional police departments, medical marijuana enforcement, and medically assisted treatment services.

More information about the actions approved at today’s Commission meeting are available on PCCD’s website.

