Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Best Red Velvet Cake

It’s just not Christmas at our house until this festive cake appears!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1-1/2 cups sugar



2 large eggs, room temperature2 bottles (1 ounce each) red food coloring1 tablespoon white vinegar1 teaspoon vanilla extract2-1/4 cups cake flour2 tablespoons baking cocoa1 teaspoon baking soda1 teaspoon salt1 cup buttermilk

FROSTING:

1/2 cup cold water

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 cups butter, softened

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in food coloring, vinegar, and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition.

2. Pour into 2 greased and floured 9-in. round baking pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20-25 minutes. Cool layers for 10 minutes before removing them from pans to wire racks to cool completely. Trim 1/4 inch off the top of each cake layer; crumble the trimmings onto a baking sheet. Let crumbs stand at room temperature while making frosting.

3. For frosting, combine water and cornstarch in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until thickened and opaque, 2-3 minutes. Cool to room temperature. Beat butter and vanilla until light and fluffy. Beat in cornstarch mixture. Gradually add confectioners’ sugar; beat until light and fluffy. Spread between layers and over the top and side of the cake. Press reserved cake crumbs into the side of the cake.

