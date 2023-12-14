 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Best Red Velvet Cake

Thursday, December 14, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

It’s just not Christmas at our house until this festive cake appears!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened
1-1/2 cups sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature
2 bottles (1 ounce each) red food coloring
1 tablespoon white vinegar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2-1/4 cups cake flour
2 tablespoons baking cocoa
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk

FROSTING:
1/2 cup cold water
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 cups butter, softened
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in food coloring, vinegar, and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition.

2. Pour into 2 greased and floured 9-in. round baking pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20-25 minutes. Cool layers for 10 minutes before removing them from pans to wire racks to cool completely. Trim 1/4 inch off the top of each cake layer; crumble the trimmings onto a baking sheet. Let crumbs stand at room temperature while making frosting.

3. For frosting, combine water and cornstarch in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until thickened and opaque, 2-3 minutes. Cool to room temperature. Beat butter and vanilla until light and fluffy. Beat in cornstarch mixture. Gradually add confectioners’ sugar; beat until light and fluffy. Spread between layers and over the top and side of the cake. Press reserved cake crumbs into the side of the cake.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.