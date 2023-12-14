David A. Fontaine, 71, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, after a sudden illness.

Born in Claremont, NH, on June 1, 1952, he was the son of the late Francis Xavier Fontaine II and Claire Lepitre Fontaine.

David attended school in Claremont, NH, until 9th grade prior to moving to the Franklin area.

He was a 1970 graduate of Franklin High School.

David first attended Robert Morris University and then graduated from Edinboro University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He worked a number of years at the former Joy Manufacturing.

In his earlier years, he loved to hunt, fish, and drive fast cars. He enjoyed target shooting and spending time in the woods. He was a member of The Izaak Walton Gun Club and the Sandycreek Conservancy.

He was a 25-year member of the Masonic Lodge.

David was interested in Native American Culture and enjoyed attending Native American Rendezvous with his grandson, Justin.

Family was very important to David, and he traveled to New Hampshire regularly to care for his aging mother after the passing of his father. He always felt a strong connection to New Hampshire.

Surviving is his fiancé Diana Rozanski (his little bit), three children, Francis Xavier Fontaine III and his wife Amanda of Lancaster, Karen Hawkins and her husband Steven of Polk and Michelle Freer and her husband Dennis of Polk; five grandchildren, Kylie Ann Fontaine, Quinten James Fontaine, Justin Denrick Hawkins and his wife Cheyanne, Derek James Freer and Lane Michael Freer; a sister, Linda Fontaine of Meadville, his life long friend, Richard Cousins of Pittsburgh.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Ann Fontaine.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

A Masonic Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday followed by a Celebration of Life Service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

